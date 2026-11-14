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Hillsborough
📅 Hillsborough weekly digest: Arbor Day, rules, and free grease traps
13 days ago
📢 Arbor Day events, town updates, and holiday grease tips
Here’s what’s happening in Hillsborough for the workweek ending Nov. 13:
Upcoming
- Arbor Day – Join the Hillsborough Tree Board to plant a river birch at Cates Creek Park.
- Invasive Plant Removal Workday – Volunteers help remove invasive plants from public spaces for two hours most Wednesdays.
Around Town
- Police accreditation – The Hillsborough Police Department completed an on-site assessment for the NC Law Enforcement Accreditation program.
- Town Board meeting – The board reviewed security at Cates Creek and Gold parks, approved a public records request policy, and heard a report on solar power at town facilities.
- Protect backflow preventers – The town urges residents to protect devices from freezing after several froze and burst last winter.
- Veterans Day – Police highlighted a new patrol vehicle honoring armed forces veterans.
Reminders
- Irrigation systems – Must use moisture sensors and limit watering to no more than 1 inch per week.
- Trap your holiday grease – Don’t pour grease down the sink. Get a free fat trapper to catch grease before it clogs pipes.
More Info: Weekly Digest — Arbor Day, Police Accreditation an...
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