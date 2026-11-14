📢 Arbor Day events, town updates, and holiday grease tips Here’s what’s happening in Hillsborough for the workweek ending Nov. 13: Upcoming Arbor Day – Join the Hillsborough Tree Board to plant a river birch at Cates Creek Park .

– Join the to plant a . Invasive Plant Removal Workday – Volunteers help remove invasive plants from public spaces for two hours most Wednesdays. Around Town Police accreditation – The Hillsborough Police Department completed an on-site assessment for the NC Law Enforcement Accreditation program.

– The completed an on-site assessment for the program. Town Board meeting – The board reviewed security at Cates Creek and Gold parks , approved a public records request policy , and heard a report on solar power at town facilities .

– The board reviewed security at , approved a , and heard a report on . Protect backflow preventers – The town urges residents to protect devices from freezing after several froze and burst last winter.

– The town urges residents to protect devices from freezing after several froze and burst last winter. Veterans Day – Police highlighted a new patrol vehicle honoring armed forces veterans. Reminders Irrigation systems – Must use moisture sensors and limit watering to no more than 1 inch per week .

– Must use and limit watering to . Trap your holiday grease – Don’t pour grease down the sink. Get a free fat trapper to catch grease before it clogs pipes.

More Info: Weekly Digest — Arbor Day, Police Accreditation an...