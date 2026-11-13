Hillsborough’s healthcare scene is busy, with solid options for both hands-on patient care and specialized clinical work. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look if you’re in or near Hillsborough, NC.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Hillsborough, NC (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Travel / Listed as Internship

Travel / Listed as Internship Pay: $2,671 per week

Schedule: Nights, 4x10s (Mon–Thu, 8:30 PM–7:00 AM) , 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , start 11/23/2026

, assignment, , start Highlights: CT role in a hospital CT Scan unit with adult and pediatric patients, no weekends or on-call. You’ll use PACS, Epic, IMPAX, and Siemens equipment (preferred), performing CT procedures, giving oral/IV contrast, and helping precept new staff.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS)

Location: Hillsborough, NC (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Pay: Competitive; salary transparency via PBS compensation estimator

Competitive; Highlights: BCBA-owned company focused on ABA for autism with flexible scheduling, quarterly bonuses (10% of annual salary), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and CEUs. You’ll run FBAs, design treatment plans, supervise RBTs/assistants, and work closely with families.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Based in Roxboro, NC , serving clients in Caswell and Orange counties (including Hillsborough area)

Based in , serving clients in (including Hillsborough area) Type: Full-time, Home Health

Pay: $65.00–$70.00 per point , plus $5,000 sign-on bonus

, plus Highlights: Adult and geriatric home visits where you assess function, safety, and home setup, then build OT care plans so clients can stay at home. BAYADA offers weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, training, and clear growth paths.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.