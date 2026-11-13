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Hillsborough
🏥 Hillsborough, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
4 days ago
Hillsborough’s healthcare scene is busy, with solid options for both hands-on patient care and specialized clinical work. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look if you’re in or near Hillsborough, NC.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,671/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Hillsborough, NC (hospital setting)
- Type: Travel / Listed as Internship
- Pay: $2,671 per week
- Schedule: Nights, 4x10s (Mon–Thu, 8:30 PM–7:00 AM), 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, start 11/23/2026
- Highlights: CT role in a hospital CT Scan unit with adult and pediatric patients, no weekends or on-call. You’ll use PACS, Epic, IMPAX, and Siemens equipment (preferred), performing CT procedures, giving oral/IV contrast, and helping precept new staff.
BCBA / BCaBA – Behavior Analyst Roles
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS)
- Location: Hillsborough, NC (home, school, and community settings)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)
- Pay: Competitive; salary transparency via PBS compensation estimator
- Highlights: BCBA-owned company focused on ABA for autism with flexible scheduling, quarterly bonuses (10% of annual salary), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and CEUs. You’ll run FBAs, design treatment plans, supervise RBTs/assistants, and work closely with families.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Home Health, $5,000 Sign-On
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Based in Roxboro, NC, serving clients in Caswell and Orange counties (including Hillsborough area)
- Type: Full-time, Home Health
- Pay: $65.00–$70.00 per point, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Highlights: Adult and geriatric home visits where you assess function, safety, and home setup, then build OT care plans so clients can stay at home. BAYADA offers weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, training, and clear growth paths.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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