Hillsboro’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from lab benches to cloud firmware. If you like working close to hardware and systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Microsoft

Microsoft Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,800 – $274,800/year (US base pay range)

Lead deep debug work for Azure server and silicon firmware, from bring-up to fleet deployment. This is a senior role owning complex investigations across firmware, silicon, OS, and data center infrastructure, with a big focus on reliability, telemetry, and AI-assisted diagnostics.

Employer: KLA

Location: Hillsboro / Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.69 – $28.37/hour

Hands-on field role installing, repairing, and supporting high-end semiconductor tools at customer sites. Good fit if you like troubleshooting hardware and systems, working in a fast-paced fab environment, and growing from a tech-focused starting point.

Employer: Katalyst CRO

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support a hardware lab with motherboard rework, soldering, BIOS/OS flashing, and inventory/logistics. Ideal if you’re comfortable reading schematics, handling sensitive electronics, and doing hands-on board-level work.

Employer: Zapnix LLC

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deep embedded role building QNX and Linux platform software for next-gen embedded and in-flight entertainment systems. Great for engineers strong in C/C++, BSP, kernel and driver development, board bring-up, and performance tuning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.