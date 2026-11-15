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🛒 Hillsboro, OR Retail Jobs with Multiple $55K+ Openings
Hillsboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.
Assistant Store Manager – Sierra (TJX)
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)
- Location: Hillsboro, OR – 11270 NE Evergreen Pkwy
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56,576–$77,762/year), bonus & overtime eligible
Lead a busy off-price retail store, support sales and operations, and coach a large team. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off) plus store discounts for you and eligible family members.
Note: Listing also appears via NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter, but it’s the same Sierra Assistant Store Manager role, so it’s only listed once here.
Shop Service Manager, Bike & Snow
- Employer: REI Co-op
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.77–$36.00/hour
Run the bike and snow shop at REI: manage techs, oversee repairs and services, and keep shop workflow on track. Good fit if you have retail leadership plus bike/ski shop experience and want to stay close to the outdoor world.
Apprentice Clerk – Reed’s Crossing
- Employer: Market of Choice
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (Reed’s Crossing)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$19.25/hour, growth up to $20.00/hour
Entry-level grocery role with a local, family-owned company. You’ll help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good, with health, dental, vision, and a 401(k) match.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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