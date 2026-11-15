Hillsboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra) Location: Hillsboro, OR – 11270 NE Evergreen Pkwy

– 11270 NE Evergreen Pkwy Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56,576–$77,762/year), bonus & overtime eligible

Lead a busy off-price retail store, support sales and operations, and coach a large team. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off) plus store discounts for you and eligible family members.

Note: Listing also appears via NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter, but it’s the same Sierra Assistant Store Manager role, so it’s only listed once here.

Employer: REI Co-op

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.77–$36.00/hour

Run the bike and snow shop at REI: manage techs, oversee repairs and services, and keep shop workflow on track. Good fit if you have retail leadership plus bike/ski shop experience and want to stay close to the outdoor world.

Employer: Market of Choice

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Reed’s Crossing)

(Reed’s Crossing) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$19.25/hour, growth up to $20.00/hour

Entry-level grocery role with a local, family-owned company. You’ll help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good, with health, dental, vision, and a 401(k) match.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.