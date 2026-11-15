Hillsboro’s chip and high-tech scene is buzzing, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’ve got architecture or engineering skills, these local roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Location: Hillsboro, OR (data center CPU engineering group)

(data center CPU engineering group) Type: Full-time

Salary: $209,300 – $313,900 base pay range

Lead power estimation and optimization for high‑performance, low‑power server chipsets. Ideal if you have deep CPU/SoC power modeling experience and want to shape next‑gen data center silicon with a cross‑functional, senior‑level role.

Employer: Intel

Location: Hillsboro, OR (onsite; also hiring in AZ)

(onsite; also hiring in AZ) Type: Full-time, experienced hire

Salary: $140,830 – $198,820 annual range (US locations)

Own back‑end facilities tech for advanced chip manufacturing—capacity modeling, utility expansions, and energy efficiency. Good fit if you have 4+ years in facilities or industrial utilities and like big, complex infrastructure projects.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Hillsboro, OR (On-site)

Type: Full-time, standard Mon–Fri

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering change requests and orders for complex scientific instruments, working closely with R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain. Great for mechanical engineers who enjoy CAD, drawings, GD&T, BOMs, and being the hub for cross‑functional product changes.

Employer: Air Liquide

Location: Hillsboro, OR – NE Brookwood Pkwy (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year

Support ultra‑high‑purity gas delivery for semiconductor fabs—maintenance, troubleshooting, gas analysis, and emergency response. Strong match if you have 1–5 years in high‑purity gas or industrial systems and like hands‑on work in mission‑critical environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your skills could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.