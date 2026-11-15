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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Hillsboro Right Now
Here are a few free items neighbors are offering in and around Hillsboro. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.
Christmas lights
Item: Old school Christmas lights
Details: Three indoor-rated strings plus a whole bunch of replacement bulbs. Great if you like classic-style holiday lights or need extra bulbs for sets you already own.
Condition: Not specified, but described as “old school” with extra bulbs included.
Location: Rood Bridge Park, Hillsboro, OR (exact pickup details via poster)
Source: Nextdoor
Stainless Steel Door Knobs
Item: Stainless steel door knobs with latch mechanism
Details: Poster says there are about 8 knobs available. They are being removed during a home update, and the poster may have more info later as they continue changing them out.
Pickup: Porch pickup (contact the poster for exact address and timing)
Location: Lexington Village, Hillsboro, OR
Source: Nextdoor
Black Bookshelf
Item: Black bookshelf
Details: Described as sturdy, with multiple shelves and cabinet space below. Good for books, games, or extra storage.
Condition: Not specified beyond “sturdy.”
Location: Quatama Station, Beaverton, OR (near Hillsboro)
Source: Nextdoor
Free items tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.