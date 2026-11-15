Here are a few free items neighbors are offering in and around Hillsboro. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Old school Christmas lights

Details: Three indoor-rated strings plus a whole bunch of replacement bulbs. Great if you like classic-style holiday lights or need extra bulbs for sets you already own.

Condition: Not specified, but described as “old school” with extra bulbs included.

Location: Rood Bridge Park, Hillsboro, OR (exact pickup details via poster)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Stainless steel door knobs with latch mechanism

Details: Poster says there are about 8 knobs available. They are being removed during a home update, and the poster may have more info later as they continue changing them out.

Pickup: Porch pickup (contact the poster for exact address and timing)

Location: Lexington Village, Hillsboro, OR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black bookshelf

Details: Described as sturdy, with multiple shelves and cabinet space below. Good for books, games, or extra storage.

Condition: Not specified beyond “sturdy.”

Location: Quatama Station, Beaverton, OR (near Hillsboro)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.