Hillsboro has some solid front desk and clinic admin roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: Providence

Providence Location: Hillsboro, OR (float to multiple Portland Metro clinics)

(float to multiple Portland Metro clinics) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.44 – $34.33/hour

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients, handling check‑ins, scheduling, and other front/back office tasks in primary and specialty care clinics. This float pool role offers premium float pay, possible mileage reimbursement, weekday shifts (no weekends), and steady hours with a large, well‑known health system.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role at a community health center serving Washington and Yamhill counties, with a focus on migrant and seasonal farmworkers. You’ll check patients in and out, handle phones, payments, charts, and support the call center—bilingual Spanish/English is required and you’ll be part of a mission‑driven clinic.

Employer: Adelante Mujeres

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, Mon–Thu)

Pay: $23 – $24.25/hour

Reception role in a Latina‑led nonprofit clinic, welcoming community members and supporting daily operations in a fast‑paced, culturally responsive space. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, generous PTO and holidays); bilingual Spanish/English and a passion for immigrant and BIPOC communities are key. Closing date: Open until filled. Anticipated start: January 2027.

Employer: FIT HAPPENS

FIT HAPPENS Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18/hour

Be the face of a local gym—greet members, manage check‑ins, answer questions, and help with memberships and retail. Great fit if you love fitness and early mornings; they’re especially looking for morning and weekend coverage (Mon–Fri 4:30 am–7:30 am), with a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.