Hillsboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to high‑skill physician roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full obstetric and gynecologic care for both inpatient and outpatient settings, including high‑risk pregnancies and complex GYN cases. This role also includes teaching medical students and residents and taking call, so it’s a good fit if you enjoy both clinical work and academic medicine.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a community‑based neurology practice offering general neurology with room to build subspecialty services. You’ll work in a team‑based model, coordinate with academic resources, and may interpret EEGs if you have that background.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Travel, 13‑week assignment

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts

Pay: $2,065 per week (package based on 12‑hr shifts)

Travel RRT role with a 13‑week contract, night shifts, and a full travel benefits package. Perks include weekly pay, day‑one medical/dental/vision, housing options, 401(k), license reimbursement, and wellness programs.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.