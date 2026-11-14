Hillsboro’s maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options from food plants to apartments and high-tech facilities. If you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Reser's Fine Foods

Reser's Fine Foods Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Food-plant sanitation role keeping production machines and areas clean and safe. Expect physical work in a refrigerated environment, working with cleaning chemicals and equipment, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays) and room to grow in a large, family-owned company.

Employer: Edwards Vacuum

Location: Hillsboro, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day facility and grounds operations at a high-tech site—coordinating maintenance, vendors, and safety for building systems like HVAC, fire protection, compressed air, and more. Good fit if you have industrial or semiconductor facilities experience and like being the go-to person for keeping a site running.

Employer: NALS Apartment Homes (listed as “A Hiring Company”)

(listed as “A Hiring Company”) Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$25/hour + on-call pay

Hands-on apartment maintenance role handling work orders, unit turns, pools/spas, and grounds. Comes with strong perks: $100/week on-call coverage pay, $35 per call-out, ~30% rent discount, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and training/certification programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.