📅 Grand View Christian wins first-ever state soccer title

Grand View Christian’s boys soccer team has made school history.

On Friday night, Nov. 13, 2026, the No. 1 Grand View Christian Eagles beat No. 2 CS Lewis Academy 4-1 in the inaugural OSAA/OnPoint 2A/1A boys soccer state championship at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

The win gives Grand View Christian its first state title in any team or individual sport. The Eagles finish the season 15-0-2 and extend their unbeaten streak to 46 matches.

Key moments:

32nd minute : Leo Nam scores the first goal.

: scores the first goal. Early second half: Eddie Stakhov makes it 2-0 off a cross from Luke Zagaryuk .

makes it 2-0 off a cross from . CS Lewis’ Isaac Owen scores to cut it to 2-1.

scores to cut it to 2-1. 71st minute : Nam scores again after a setup from Matviy Palamarchuk .

: Nam scores again after a setup from . 75th minute: Zagaryuk buries a free kick from about 25 yards for the final 4-1 score.

Grand View outshot CS Lewis 28-7 (shots on goal 17-3).