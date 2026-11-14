Hillsboro’s tech scene is buzzing, and labs are especially busy right now. If you like hands-on hardware or complex chip tools, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Triveni IT

Triveni IT Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, relocation possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 – $48,000/year (based on technician level)

This role is all about working directly with Intel-style motherboards: soldering, rework, BIOS/OS flashing, and bringing up new hardware. Good fit if you have at least 6–12 months lab or electronics experience and want to grow your skills in a busy hardware lab.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 – $48,000/year

Hands-on role doing motherboard rework, PCB soldering, BIOS flashing, and lab inventory work. Great if you enjoy bench work, reading schematics, and want access to benefits through a staffing employer.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $96,000 – $132,000/year

High-impact engineering role supporting advanced semiconductor tools, with about 50% travel and relocation eligible. You’ll handle complex hardware/software issues, lead failure analysis, support new product installs, and train other engineers at customer sites.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Location: Hillsboro, OR, US

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract lab tech role focused on motherboard rework, soldering, new hardware bring-up, and lab inventory. Good option if you have hands-on motherboard experience and want to get into a hardware lab with just a high school diploma.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.