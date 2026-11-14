Hillsboro’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like beauty, outdoor gear, or RV life. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Part-time (plus some full-time openings)

Pay: Approx. $18–$25 per hour base + commission (top performers can earn more)

Sales-focused beauty role in a fast-paced tanning salon. You get commission on top of base pay, 401(k), health benefits for full-time, big product discounts, and free high-tier tanning memberships for you (and later, friends and family).

Employer: Camping World

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+ total annual (base + uncapped commission)

Front-line customer role helping RV owners with repair and service needs. Good fit if you like talking through repair options, staying organized, and don’t mind weekends; comes with PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Sierra (TJX Companies)

Location: 11270 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70–$31.20 per hour (about $56,576–$77,762 annually) + bonus & overtime eligible

Leadership role in an off-price outdoor/activewear store, overseeing sales, merchandising, staffing, and customer service. Comes with store discounts, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, parental leave, and multiple wellness and discount programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it can still be worth applying—many managers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.