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Hillsboro
🏗️ Hillsboro, OR Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
12 days ago
Hillsboro’s chip and hardware scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles here worth a look.
Principal SoC HW Analog/Functional Validation Engineer
- Employer: Microsoft
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,800 – $274,800/year (US base range)
This role sits in Microsoft’s custom silicon group, working on Azure Cobalt and other high-performance SoCs. You’ll own post-silicon validation for high-speed I/O or analog interfaces and lead strategy, tools, and debug for complex cloud hardware.
Senior Systems Engineer – Iris T1 Optical Metrology
- Employer: Onto Innovation
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,200 – $172,800/year
Help push next‑gen optical metrology tools used in chip manufacturing. This is a hands-on, experiment-heavy role with precision optics, data analysis (Python/MATLAB), and up to 50% travel to fabs.
AMHS Equipment Engineer
- Employer: Intel
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Shift 1
- Salary: $128,880 – $211,200/year (US range)
Join Intel’s automated material handling team that keeps the fabs running 24/7. You’ll design and support software and systems that move wafers and reticles across Oregon campuses, blending mechanical/controls know‑how with data and troubleshooting.
AutoCAD / Revit Drafter
- Employer: Access Sciences Corporation
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (2 days/month on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support engineering and facility design teams by cleaning up, standardizing, and integrating Revit and AutoCAD models. Good fit if you have a few years of CAD/BIM experience and like detailed model QA/QC and standards work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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