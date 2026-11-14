Hillsboro’s chip and hardware scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles here worth a look.

Employer: Microsoft

Microsoft Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $142,800 – $274,800/year (US base range)

This role sits in Microsoft’s custom silicon group, working on Azure Cobalt and other high-performance SoCs. You’ll own post-silicon validation for high-speed I/O or analog interfaces and lead strategy, tools, and debug for complex cloud hardware.

Employer: Onto Innovation

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,200 – $172,800/year

Help push next‑gen optical metrology tools used in chip manufacturing. This is a hands-on, experiment-heavy role with precision optics, data analysis (Python/MATLAB), and up to 50% travel to fabs.

Employer: Intel

Location: Hillsboro, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Shift 1

Full-time, Shift 1 Salary: $128,880 – $211,200/year (US range)

Join Intel’s automated material handling team that keeps the fabs running 24/7. You’ll design and support software and systems that move wafers and reticles across Oregon campuses, blending mechanical/controls know‑how with data and troubleshooting.

Employer: Access Sciences Corporation

Location: Hillsboro, OR (2 days/month on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support engineering and facility design teams by cleaning up, standardizing, and integrating Revit and AutoCAD models. Good fit if you have a few years of CAD/BIM experience and like detailed model QA/QC and standards work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.