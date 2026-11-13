⚠️ Hillsboro may extend pause on new data centers

The Hillsboro City Council will decide on Tuesday, November 17 whether to extend the current pause (moratorium) on new or expanded data centers and battery energy storage systems.

The original 120-day moratorium started July 27 and is set to end November 24. Council can extend it for up to six more months, which is the maximum allowed under state law.

In October 2026, Council adopted new rules (Phase I) that cover where data centers and energy storage facilities can be built in Hillsboro and how they are approved.

Now, Phase II is underway. The City is studying the economic and environmental impacts of these facilities in Hillsboro. Community review and feedback opportunities are being planned, with more details coming soon.

For background and updates, visit the Data Centers in Hillsboro webpage on the City’s site.