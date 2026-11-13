Hillsboro’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring at all levels right now. If you like fast‑paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level role where you can learn every station: grill, prep, salsa, and cashier. Chipotle offers tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and clear paths to move up (most managers started as crew).

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the deli/seafood/pizza areas helping customers, cooking, stocking, and keeping things clean. WinCo is employee‑owned, offers strong benefits, and this role is great if you like variety and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: McMenamins

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Not listed (leadership role)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on kitchen leadership job where you cook, lead shifts, train staff, and help run the back of house. McMenamins offers PTO, insurance, 401(k) with contribution, hotel and concert perks, and big food/merch discounts, plus room to grow across many locations.

Employer: Peachtree Group

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time (hotel leadership)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team at a modern Aloft hotel, focusing on guest experience, staff coaching, and daily operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid holidays and PTO, and is ideal if you have hotel leadership experience and love hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same place. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.