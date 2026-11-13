Hillsboro’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks who know tech, manufacturing, and large-scale change. If you’ve led big teams or complex programs, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Turner & Townsend Pty Limited

Turner & Townsend Pty Limited Location: Hillsboro, OR (on-site presence may vary)

(on-site presence may vary) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead scheduling on a large-scale capital project in life sciences/manufacturing. You’ll own the Integrated Master Schedule, consolidate contractor schedules, track critical path, apply Primavera P6 and EVM, and advise stakeholders at a senior level. Best fit if you have 10+ years in construction project controls and want a visible, high-impact role.

Employer: Entegris

Location: Hillsboro, OR (also hiring in Aurora, IL)

(also hiring in Aurora, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,000–$197,000/year + annual bonus

Own large, cross-functional strategic initiatives that touch product development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial launch. This is a senior program role where you influence executives, build governance, manage risk, and drive execution across global teams. Ideal if you have 12+ years leading complex programs in manufacturing/tech and want strong pay, bonus, and robust benefits.

Employer: First Tech Federal Credit Union

Location: Hillsboro, OR 97124 (Hybrid; also Marlborough, MA)

(Hybrid; also Marlborough, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary (Hillsboro): $184,000–$220,500/year

Lead enterprise-wide change and merger integration for a large, tech-focused credit union. You’ll partner with the Executive Team, build and run change frameworks, oversee KPIs and dashboards, and guide major M&A and EPMO initiatives. Great fit if you have 8+ years in senior leadership driving large-scale change, ideally in financial services, and enjoy strategy plus hands-on execution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Hillsboro leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.