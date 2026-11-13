Hillsboro’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for hands-on pros. If you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Hillsboro, OR (on the road at client sites)

(on the road at client sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll clean, polish, and protect vehicles at customers’ homes or workplaces. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, have your own detailing gear, and like working independently while giving friendly, pro-level service.

Employer: Finitetek

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $50.00 – $55.00 per hour

Oregon-licensed Journeyman Plumbers can step into steady residential and small commercial remodel work with straight-time pay and a full benefits package. You’ll handle fixture installs, upgrades, and plumbing changes while keeping quality and customer service high.

Employer: Finitetek

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $50.00 – $60.00 per hour

Another opening for Oregon-licensed Journeyman Plumbers with the same core duties: remodels, fixture installs, and upgrades in homes and small commercial spaces. Offers straight-time pay, steady hours, and benefits for non-union plumbers with clean driving records.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.