Hillsboro’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here with steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Hillsboro, OR (must live within 40 miles of Portland, OR )

(must live within 40 miles of ) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: Mileage pay $0.52–$0.63/mile, $15/hr on-duty not driving, $10 per shipment, plus up to 3% annual bonus

Haul mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in and out of Oregon and Washington railyards using company-owned chassis. Weekly home time, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more. Requires Class A CDL, 3+ months experience, and tanker/HazMat preferred.

Employer: The Parts Authority

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.80/hr minimum

Deliver automotive parts to local customers while providing friendly, reliable service. This role offers steady hours, lots of customer interaction, and room to grow in a large, fast-growing company. Benefits include multiple health plans, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with contribution, paid vacation/sick time, and employee discounts. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, insurance, and be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Gee Automotive Companies – Tonkin Hillsboro Chevrolet

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $5,000–$15,000 per month, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

If you’re a GM Master Certified Technician, this is a high-earning, career-level role in a modern, well-equipped shop. You’ll handle advanced diagnostics and repairs on GM vehicles, work closely with service advisors, and keep up with GM factory training. Benefits include employer-subsidized medical and dental, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO from day 1, and employee pricing on vehicles, parts, and service.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.