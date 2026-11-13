Hillsboro’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to global operations. If you like keeping products moving and solving problems on the fly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CoorsTek, Inc.

CoorsTek, Inc. Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role plans supply and capacity so production matches demand across multiple sites. Good fit if you know ERP/MRP (SAP preferred), enjoy data, and like working with operations, engineering, and finance to keep inventory healthy and orders on time.

Employer: Planar

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Planar’s global logistics network across transportation, 3PLs, customs, and outsourced warehouses. You’ll manage a team, own logistics strategy and KPIs, negotiate with carriers, and get day-one medical, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Hillsboro, OR (5615 NE Huffman St)

Type: Listed as internship; description says Full-time, M–F days

Listed as internship; description says Salary: $19.46–$28.00/hour

Operate forklifts and other equipment to receive, store, pick, and ship product in a global logistics company. Great if you have warehouse experience, can stay active on your feet, and want steady weekday hours with a clear pay range.

Employer: Apollo Mechanical Contractors

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work between construction projects, engineering, and suppliers to get the right materials to job sites on time and at the best total cost. Ideal if you’re organized, curious, strong with Excel, and like solving sourcing and schedule puzzles.

Employer: Reser’s Fine Foods

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Pick, stage, and load pallets of finished food products, often using a forklift or pallet jack. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays) and suits someone with warehouse experience who doesn’t mind cold or warm temps and some heavy lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.