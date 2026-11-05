Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Washington County

Free wildfire safety workshop in Gaston Nov. 14

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sghqR_1Gp85JeL00

Washington County will hold a free wildfire protection workshop at Gaston Jr/Sr High School on November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Families can learn hands-on ways to protect their homes from wildfire; the first 30 families to register will get a starter go kit. Register here: https://t.co/H3fYQG3ppg

This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments