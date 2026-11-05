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Washington County
Free wildfire safety workshop in Gaston Nov. 14
5 days ago
Washington County will hold a free wildfire protection workshop at Gaston Jr/Sr High School on November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Families can learn hands-on ways to protect their homes from wildfire; the first 30 families to register will get a starter go kit. Register here: https://t.co/H3fYQG3ppg
This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County
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