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Hillsboro
🏥 Hillsboro, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Hillsboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from family clinics to senior care and vet ER. Here are several local roles where you can help people (and pets) and build solid experience.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: Stepping Stones Chiropractic
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (downtown, in person)
- Type: Part-time (16–18 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $40/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), CE credits, flexible schedule, license reimbursement, PTO
This is a small, family-owned chiropractic office looking to grow its services. Great fit if you’re an Oregon-licensed LMT who enjoys one-on-one care, has strong communication skills, and wants a flexible, wellness-focused setting.
Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
- Benefits/Perks: Training provided, clear career path in ABA, retail discounts, employee assistance plan, early wage access
You’ll work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. Good for someone 18+ who is patient, active, and ready to learn—even if you’re new to the field.
Medication Technician
- Employer: Rosewood Memory Care
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (2550 SE Century Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Day (6am–2pm) & Swing (2pm–10pm)
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, EAP, PTO
You’ll assist residents with medications and daily care in a memory care setting, focusing on safety, dignity, and quality of life. Ideal if you meet Oregon’s med tech requirements and enjoy steady, resident-centered work.
Emergency Veterinary Assistant – Beaverton, OR
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Listed as Hillsboro, OR (serving Beaverton area)
- Type: Per diem / as needed
- Pay: $20–$49/hour (experience & level based)
- Benefits (for eligible roles): Health, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) match, CE + travel stipend, student loan help, paid parental leave
Hands-on role in a 24/7 emergency vet hospital, helping with triage, treatments, imaging, IVs, and more. Great if you have 1+ year vet assistant experience, can handle fast-paced ER work, and want strong training and growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Hillsboro healthcare.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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