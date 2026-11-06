🏥 Hillsboro, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hillsboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from family clinics to senior care and vet ER. Here are several local roles where you can help people (and pets) and build solid experience.

Employer: Stepping Stones Chiropractic

Stepping Stones Chiropractic Location: Hillsboro, OR (downtown, in person)

Type: Part-time (16–18 hrs/week)

Pay: From $40/hour

Benefits: 401(k), CE credits, flexible schedule, license reimbursement, PTO

This is a small, family-owned chiropractic office looking to grow its services. Great fit if you’re an Oregon-licensed LMT who enjoys one-on-one care, has strong communication skills, and wants a flexible, wellness-focused setting.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Benefits/Perks: Training provided, clear career path in ABA, retail discounts, employee assistance plan, early wage access

You’ll work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. Good for someone 18+ who is patient, active, and ready to learn—even if you’re new to the field.

Employer: Rosewood Memory Care

Location: Hillsboro, OR (2550 SE Century Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Day (6am–2pm) & Swing (2pm–10pm)

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, EAP, PTO

You’ll assist residents with medications and daily care in a memory care setting, focusing on safety, dignity, and quality of life. Ideal if you meet Oregon’s med tech requirements and enjoy steady, resident-centered work.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Listed as Hillsboro, OR (serving Beaverton area)

Listed as Type: Per diem / as needed

Pay: $20–$49/hour (experience & level based)

Benefits (for eligible roles): Health, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) match, CE + travel stipend, student loan help, paid parental leave

Hands-on role in a 24/7 emergency vet hospital, helping with triage, treatments, imaging, IVs, and more. Great if you have 1+ year vet assistant experience, can handle fast-paced ER work, and want strong training and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Hillsboro healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.