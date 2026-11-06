🏗️ Hillsboro OR Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Hillsboro’s chip scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and clean labs more than open offices, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Intel

Intel Location: Hillsboro, OR (on-site)

Salary: $133,800 – $188,890 (annual, US range)

(annual, US range) Type: Full-time, experienced hire

Work on the photolithography masks that power Intel’s most advanced chips. This role is heavy on process development, equipment install/optimization, and data-driven defect reduction—ideal if you have a PhD in a STEM field and 2+ years in advanced semiconductor or photomask manufacturing.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Hillsboro, OR (also listed for Boise, ID)

(also listed for Boise, ID) Salary: $140,000 – $192,500

Type: Full-time, regular

Lead high-impact CMP process work for a global semiconductor equipment leader. You’ll tackle complex yield and integration issues, drive customer improvement projects, and mentor junior engineers—best fit if you have 10+ years CMP and wafer fab experience and want a senior, customer-facing technical role.

Employer: Intel (Quantum Computing Group)

Intel (Quantum Computing Group) Location: Hillsboro, OR (on-site)

Salary: $122,440 – $172,860 (annual, US range)

(annual, US range) Type: Full-time, experienced hire

Design large-form-factor IC substrates for Intel’s silicon-based quantum processors. You’ll use Siemens Xpedition, work closely with SI/PI/thermal teams, and support advanced 2.5D/3D packaging—great if you have 5+ years (BS) or 3+ years (MS) in IC substrate design for CPU/GPU/SoC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.