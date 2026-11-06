🍽️ Hillsboro OR Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Hillsboro’s food and hotel scene is busy year‑round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, events, and guest service, these are worth a look.

Employer: Peachtree Group (Aloft Hotels)

Peachtree Group (Aloft Hotels) Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help run a modern Aloft hotel, leading front desk, housekeeping, and food & beverage teams. This role is hands-on: you’ll support daily operations, guest reviews, budgets, and staff training, with bonus potential, Marriott hotel discounts, insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and pro development.

Employer: McMenamins

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Cornelius Pass Roadhouse)

(Cornelius Pass Roadhouse) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead private and public events from setup to breakdown—think meetings, weddings, and big group dinners. You’ll run the floor, serve food and drinks (including alcohol), handle guest issues, and guide the catering team, with strong perks, discounts, PTO, and growth paths across McMenamins.

Employer: McMenamins

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Cornelius Pass Roadhouse)

(Cornelius Pass Roadhouse) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support events by setting up spaces, serving food and drinks, bussing, and cleanup in a busy, guest-focused setting. Good fit if you like physical work, teamwork, and flexible shifts, plus employee discounts, insurance options, PTO, and chances to move up.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.