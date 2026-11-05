📋 Hillsboro Admin Jobs With Multiple Bilingual & Office Roles

Hillsboro has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from schools to clinics to big projects. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Motion Recruitment (onsite for Roche project)

Motion Recruitment (onsite for Roche project) Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Contract (12 months, possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

Half document control, half admin support for a large CAPEX project. You’ll manage project files, workflows, and onboarding while keeping the project manager and team organized.

Employer: Hillsboro School District

Location: Administration Center – 3083 NE 49th Place, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Type: Full-time, 12-month position

Salary: $28.28–$46.73 per hour

Deadline: November 8, 2026 – 11:59 PM PST

Bilingual English/Spanish role that blends office support with tech integration for the district. Comes with strong benefits, steady Monday–Friday hours, and chances for training and professional growth.

Employer: WC Chiro

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: In-person

In-person Salary: $20.00–$24.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at a chiropractic clinic, handling check-ins, phones, scheduling, payments, and basic insurance questions. Clinic hours are Mon–Thu 8–6, Fri 8–12, and Spanish/English bilingual skills are required.

Employer: West Coast Health

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $21.00–$25.00 per hour

Front desk role in a medical setting, greeting patients, managing appointments, payments, and messages. Spanish/English bilingual is required, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.