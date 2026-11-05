🚚 Hillsboro, OR Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings at $18/hr

Hillsboro’s logistics scene is busy, especially around high-tech and lab support. If you like staying active and keeping operations running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avantor

Avantor Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

You’ll handle garment inventory, shipping/receiving, and data tracking that support lab and production teams. This is a good fit if you like being on your feet, can lift 50 lbs, and want day-one medical benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and tuition assistance while working in a science-focused environment.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.