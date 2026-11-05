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🏭 Hillsboro, OR Manufacturing: Multiple High-Tech Roles Open Now
Hillsboro’s chip and manufacturing scene is still buzzing, and several plants are hiring right now. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or growing your engineering skills, these are worth a look.
Manufacturing Engineering Co-Op (Spring 2027)
- Employer: Entegris
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time, 6-month co-op (Jan–Jun)
- Pay: $20–$30/hour
Great for engineering students (ME, IE, ChemE, etc.) who want real factory experience. You’ll support production and quality projects, work with data, learn Lean/Six Sigma basics, and own a project that has measurable impact.
Quality Lab Technician II – Back Half Night Shift
- Employer: Entegris
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time, nights (Wed–Fri + every other Sat, 5:30 PM–6 AM)
- Pay: $25–$31/hour + annual bonus eligible
You’ll test raw materials and finished products using advanced lab tools, keep detailed data records, and help improve lab methods. Good fit if you have industrial lab experience or a tech degree and don’t mind a steady night schedule.
Diffusion Equipment Maintenance Tech (Day Shift, Compressed Week)
- Employer: Jireh Semiconductor
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time, back-end days (Thu–Sat, every other Wed)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping wafer fab tools running in a fast-paced cleanroom. You’ll do preventive and corrective maintenance on electrical, mechanical, gas, and cooling systems, and help improve tool performance.
Night Shift Manufacturing Supervisor
- Employer: Jireh Semiconductor
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Type: Full-time, night shift, compressed schedule
- Pay: Not listed (salaried with 15% shift differential)
Lead a production team in a semiconductor fab, making sure safety, quality, and output goals are met. Ideal if you have 3+ years in semiconductor manufacturing and proven leadership experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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