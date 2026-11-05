🏭 Hillsboro, OR Manufacturing: Multiple High-Tech Roles Open Now

Hillsboro’s chip and manufacturing scene is still buzzing, and several plants are hiring right now. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or growing your engineering skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, 6-month co-op (Jan–Jun)

Full-time, Pay: $20–$30/hour

Great for engineering students (ME, IE, ChemE, etc.) who want real factory experience. You’ll support production and quality projects, work with data, learn Lean/Six Sigma basics, and own a project that has measurable impact.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, nights ( Wed–Fri + every other Sat, 5:30 PM–6 AM )

Full-time, nights ( ) Pay: $25–$31/hour + annual bonus eligible

You’ll test raw materials and finished products using advanced lab tools, keep detailed data records, and help improve lab methods. Good fit if you have industrial lab experience or a tech degree and don’t mind a steady night schedule.

Employer: Jireh Semiconductor

Jireh Semiconductor Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, back-end days (Thu–Sat, every other Wed)

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping wafer fab tools running in a fast-paced cleanroom. You’ll do preventive and corrective maintenance on electrical, mechanical, gas, and cooling systems, and help improve tool performance.

Employer: Jireh Semiconductor

Jireh Semiconductor Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, night shift, compressed schedule

Full-time, Pay: Not listed (salaried with 15% shift differential)

Lead a production team in a semiconductor fab, making sure safety, quality, and output goals are met. Ideal if you have 3+ years in semiconductor manufacturing and proven leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.