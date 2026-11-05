🏥 Hillsboro, OR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Physician Roles

Hillsboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to outpatient clinics and leadership roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Temporary, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Salary: Not listed

This ED RN role is all about fast-paced emergency care—assess, plan, and deliver acute nursing care with a strong team behind you. Ideal if you have 9+ months RN and 1 year current ED experience and want night shift differentials and fewer daytime distractions.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Temporary, 36 hrs/week, Days

Salary: Not listed

Same strong ED team and responsibilities as the night shift role, but on day shift if you prefer a more typical daytime schedule. Requires Oregon RN license, ACLS/BLS, and recent ED experience.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente – Westside Medical Center

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Temporary, Part-time schedule (36 hrs/week), Days

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift med-surg RN role on a busy inpatient unit caring for stroke, neuro, and general medical patients. Great fit if you have recent acute or skilled nursing experience, Oregon RN license, and want to sharpen telemetry and neuro skills.

Employer: Hillsboro Medical Center

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49.34–$74.08 per hour

Perks: Relocation up to $15,000, strong benefits, tuition help

Join a 15-bed Progressive Care Unit with a 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio and a very team-focused culture. Good for RNs with acute care experience who want higher-acuity patients, strong support from leadership, and room to grow through clinical ladders and certification pay.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of inpatient and outpatient OB/GYN with both high-risk and community patients, plus teaching and scholarly work. A good match if you enjoy academic-style practice, mentoring trainees, and caring for a diverse patient population.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based hemodialysis RN role with regular hours and ongoing patient relationships. Designed for RNs (9+ months experience) looking to build nephrology skills in an outpatient setting with a structured training and advancement program.

Employer: Provider Solutions & Development / Providence Medical Group

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Orenco)

Type: Full-time (0.9–1.0 FTE)

Salary: 2-year guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Perks: Sign-on bonus, relocation assistance

Neighborhood primary care role with a diverse panel and strong team support (embedded APP, behavioral health, pharmacist, case management). Great if you want a 4-day workweek and long-term continuity in a west-side Portland suburb.

Employer: Synectics Inc. (for a private Occ Med practice)

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Perks: No call, nights, or weekends, 4x10 option, PTO, retirement match, relocation up to $10,000

Outpatient occupational medicine with a Monday–Friday schedule and strong work-life balance. Open to MD/DO with boards in Occ Med, IM, FM, or EM who want to focus on work-related injuries, screenings, and employer health.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead integrated behavioral health at a community health center serving low-income and migrant communities. Ideal for a Master’s-level clinician (LCSW/LPC/LMFT path) with supervisory experience, a passion for health equity, and interest in trauma-informed, team-based care.

Employer: WC Chiro

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Part-time, In-person

Salary: $30–$40 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Hands-on role combining massage therapy (30–60 minute sessions) with light clinic support in a chiropractic setting. Great if you’re a CA or LMT who enjoys deep tissue, sports, and prenatal work in a small, holistic practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same site or system. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.