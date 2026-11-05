🍽️ Multiple Hillsboro Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Hillsboro’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with both entry-level and leadership roles open. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help in the deli/seafood/pizza areas, serve customers over the counter, and keep displays stocked and clean. You’ll work 6–8 hour shifts between 5am–10pm, handle hot and cold food, and need an Oregon Food Handler card and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant, manage daily operations, and coach a team focused on great guest service. Role comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave, plus lots of growth potential if you have 2–3 years of restaurant management experience.

Employer: Peachtree Group (Aloft hotel)

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Likely Full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Supervise the front desk/guest services team at an Aloft-branded hotel, handle guest issues, and coordinate with housekeeping and reservations. Requires 1+ year of hotel front desk/night audit experience, and offers medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and PTO.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—hospitality roles in Hillsboro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.