👔 Hillsboro, OR Management Roles at Multiple Growing Employers

Hillsboro’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex projects and teams. If you’ve managed big budgets, vendors, or technical crews, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead major capital projects for a refrigerated food manufacturing plant, from early concept through startup. You’ll improve processes and layouts, own AutoCAD drawings, manage vendors and contractors, and track project budgets while working closely with plant and office teams.

Employer: Glen Prosen Inc.

Glen Prosen Inc. Location: Hillsboro, OR (local preferred; remote/travel considered)

(local preferred; remote/travel considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) side of capital projects for a construction consulting firm that acts as an Owner’s Rep. You’ll coordinate contractors and engineers, support design and design‑build work, and may grow into a broader building project manager role; GMP/pharma experience is a plus.

Employer: Not listed (Critical Infrastructure Services department)

Not listed (Critical Infrastructure Services department) Location: Listed as Hillsboro, OR, US ; role description says Hawaii

Listed as ; role description says Type: Full-time (exempt)

(exempt) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work setup: Flexible work-from-home options available

Lead telecom Central Office installation and technician teams, acting as the main customer contact. You’ll handle project schedules, workforce planning, safety and quality checks, and performance coaching, plus manage reports, change requests, and security/badging requirements.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a focused resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.