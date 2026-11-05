🛒 Hillsboro Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hillsboro’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from fashion to logistics. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse

Men’s Wearhouse Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.42 – $25.25/hour

Step into a keyholder role where you help run the store when the manager is away. You’ll coach the team, keep operations smooth, and make sure customers leave looking and feeling sharp.

Employer: Addison Group (Transportation & Logistics client)

(Transportation & Logistics client) Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

Pay: $24 – $26/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

Office-based customer service with steady weekday hours. You’ll handle order entry, shipping/receiving data, and emails/calls while working closely with drivers and warehouse staff.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Type: Full-time

Lead a team in a busy kids’ clothing store and be the friendly face for new parents and families. You’ll help with staffing, sales goals, merchandising, and creating a warm, inclusive shopping experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.