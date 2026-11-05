🏗️ Hillsboro OR Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Hillsboro’s chip and construction scene is buzzing right now, and a lot of the action is in engineering. If you’re into fabs, facilities, or design work, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Rolejob (onsite at Intel Foundry)

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Salary: $128,880–$211,200/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Own Intel’s automated material handling “superhighway” in the fab—real-time cleanroom automation, distributed control systems, and data tools (SQL, Python, PowerBI). Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in robotics/factory automation and want high-impact work on next‑gen process nodes.

Employer: Lam Research

Location: Hillsboro, OR (cleanroom & customer sites)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, on-site / on-site flex

Hands-on role installing, troubleshooting, and maintaining complex semiconductor tools at customer fabs. Good for early-career engineers who like travel, problem‑solving at the tool, and direct customer interaction.

Employer: KoMiCo Hillsboro LLC

Location: Hillsboro, OR 97124

Salary: From $70,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Own building systems—electrical, plumbing, HVAC, process support, and controls. Mix of project management, AutoCAD work, and hands-on facility upgrades, with solid benefits (401k match, health, PTO).

Employer: Intel Corporation

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Salary: $85,950–$166,060/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Support an advanced silicon characterization lab—keep instruments calibrated, automate tests, and drive continuous improvement. Great if you have lab experience plus scripting or data analysis skills.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year

Type: Full-time (on-site presence per client needs)

Lead cost management on large, complex life sciences and advanced manufacturing projects. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in construction cost control who wants a client‑facing, leadership‑track role.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)

Salary: $29.00–$45.50/hour

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Design power, life safety, and telecom services to semiconductor tools using AutoCAD. Good step if you have 2+ years with AutoCAD and want semiconductor facility experience plus hybrid flexibility.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a semiconductor fab)

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Salary: $150,000–$220,000/year base DOE

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role owning uptime and performance of 200mm thin films tools (AMAT Endura/Centura, Ultima HDP, etc.). Best for 10+ year equipment veterans who want to lead installs, PM programs, and technician training.

Employer: Onto Innovation

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Salary: $96,800–$145,200/year

Type: Full-time

Design and model advanced optical systems (imaging, spectroscopy, scatterometry) for semiconductor metrology tools. Great fit if you’re fluent in Zemax/CODE V and enjoy lab work plus system design.

Employer: Intel

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)

Salary: $133,800–$219,550/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid

High-impact R&D role in Logic Technology Development, focused on defect metrology and process integration. Ideal for MS/PhD engineers with strong materials characterization and data analysis skills.

Employer: Intel

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)

Salary: $89,010–$170,630/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Design structural systems (steel pedestals, fab foundations) for 300mm tools using Revit/AutoCAD and US building codes. Great for P.E. structural engineers who want to specialize in fab infrastructure.

Employer: Pasona N A, Inc. (for a semiconductor equipment maker)

Location: Hillsboro, OR (primarily on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lab-heavy role developing wet clean and etch processes and supporting customer demos and R&D. Good match for MS/PhD in ChemE/Chem/Materials/Physics with 3+ years in wet process engineering.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Hillsboro engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.