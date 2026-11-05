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🏗️ Hillsboro OR Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Hillsboro’s chip and construction scene is buzzing right now, and a lot of the action is in engineering. If you’re into fabs, facilities, or design work, there are several solid roles worth a look.
AMHS Intelligent Systems Engineer
Employer: Rolejob (onsite at Intel Foundry)
Location: Hillsboro, OR
Salary: $128,880–$211,200/year
Type: Full-time, on-site
Own Intel’s automated material handling “superhighway” in the fab—real-time cleanroom automation, distributed control systems, and data tools (SQL, Python, PowerBI). Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in robotics/factory automation and want high-impact work on next‑gen process nodes.
Field Service Engineer 2
Employer: Lam Research
Location: Hillsboro, OR (cleanroom & customer sites)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, on-site / on-site flex
Hands-on role installing, troubleshooting, and maintaining complex semiconductor tools at customer fabs. Good for early-career engineers who like travel, problem‑solving at the tool, and direct customer interaction.
Facilities Engineer
Employer: KoMiCo Hillsboro LLC
Location: Hillsboro, OR 97124
Salary: From $70,000/year
Type: Full-time, on-site
Own building systems—electrical, plumbing, HVAC, process support, and controls. Mix of project management, AutoCAD work, and hands-on facility upgrades, with solid benefits (401k match, health, PTO).
Lab Engineer
Employer: Intel Corporation
Location: Hillsboro, OR
Salary: $85,950–$166,060/year
Type: Full-time, on-site
Support an advanced silicon characterization lab—keep instruments calibrated, automate tests, and drive continuous improvement. Great if you have lab experience plus scripting or data analysis skills.
Senior Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor – Life Sciences Construction
Employer: Turner & Townsend
Location: Hillsboro, OR
Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year
Type: Full-time (on-site presence per client needs)
Lead cost management on large, complex life sciences and advanced manufacturing projects. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in construction cost control who wants a client‑facing, leadership‑track role.
Electrical Designer (Intermediate) – Tool Install
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)
Salary: $29.00–$45.50/hour
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Design power, life safety, and telecom services to semiconductor tools using AutoCAD. Good step if you have 2+ years with AutoCAD and want semiconductor facility experience plus hybrid flexibility.
Senior Thin Films Equipment Engineer (200mm CVD/PVD)
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a semiconductor fab)
Location: Hillsboro, OR
Salary: $150,000–$220,000/year base DOE
Type: Full-time
Senior-level role owning uptime and performance of 200mm thin films tools (AMAT Endura/Centura, Ultima HDP, etc.). Best for 10+ year equipment veterans who want to lead installs, PM programs, and technician training.
Optical Engineer 3 – Metrology Systems
Employer: Onto Innovation
Location: Hillsboro, OR
Salary: $96,800–$145,200/year
Type: Full-time
Design and model advanced optical systems (imaging, spectroscopy, scatterometry) for semiconductor metrology tools. Great fit if you’re fluent in Zemax/CODE V and enjoy lab work plus system design.
Process Integration Development Engineer – TD Defect Metrology
Employer: Intel
Location: Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)
Salary: $133,800–$219,550/year
Type: Full-time, hybrid
High-impact R&D role in Logic Technology Development, focused on defect metrology and process integration. Ideal for MS/PhD engineers with strong materials characterization and data analysis skills.
Senior Tool Install Structural Engineer
Employer: Intel
Location: Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)
Salary: $89,010–$170,630/year
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Design structural systems (steel pedestals, fab foundations) for 300mm tools using Revit/AutoCAD and US building codes. Great for P.E. structural engineers who want to specialize in fab infrastructure.
Hybrid Process Engineer – Wet Process & Applications
Employer: Pasona N A, Inc. (for a semiconductor equipment maker)
Location: Hillsboro, OR (primarily on-site)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Lab-heavy role developing wet clean and etch processes and supporting customer demos and R&D. Good match for MS/PhD in ChemE/Chem/Materials/Physics with 3+ years in wet process engineering.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Hillsboro engineering roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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