🚚 Hillsboro, OR Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles From $25/hr to $150K

Hillsboro’s data centers and public sector are busy right now, and that means solid openings in logistics and procurement. If you like organizing, tracking gear, or leading big purchasing efforts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Washington County

Washington County Location: Hillsboro, OR (Finance Department)

(Finance Department) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $124,932.24 – $151,816.92/year

Lead all purchasing and contracting for Washington County, from bids and RFPs to supplier diversity and sustainable procurement. This is a senior role for someone with deep public sector purchasing experience who wants to shape countywide policy and run a team.

Employer: KTek Resourcing

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, Data Center)

Type: Contract

Pay: $26/hour on W2

Hands-on role managing data center hardware: receiving gear, doing RFID scans, tracking servers and network equipment, and handling audits and disposals. Good fit if you have data center experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like keeping inventory tight and accurate.

Employer: KTek Resourcing

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, Data Center)

Type: Contract (6+ months, W2 only)

Pay: Not listed

Similar data center focus: track hardware inventory, run RFID scans, manage RMAs and secure disposal, and keep records clean for SOX compliance. Best for someone with data center operations background, asset management tools experience, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Vaspire Technologies Inc.

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, Data Center)

Type: Contract

Pay: $25/hour W2

Day-to-day inventory and logistics for data center hardware: receiving deliveries, organizing the stockroom, tracking servers and parts, and supporting RMAs and decommissioning. Great if you’ve worked in data centers, know fiber cabling basics, and like physical, detail-heavy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and exact experience needed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.