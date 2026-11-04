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🚚 Hillsboro, OR Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles From $25/hr to $150K
Hillsboro’s data centers and public sector are busy right now, and that means solid openings in logistics and procurement. If you like organizing, tracking gear, or leading big purchasing efforts, these are worth a look.
Procurement Manager
- Employer: Washington County
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (Finance Department)
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: $124,932.24 – $151,816.92/year
Lead all purchasing and contracting for Washington County, from bids and RFPs to supplier diversity and sustainable procurement. This is a senior role for someone with deep public sector purchasing experience who wants to shape countywide policy and run a team.
Hardware Asset Coordinator ($26/hr on W2)
- Employer: KTek Resourcing
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, Data Center)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $26/hour on W2
Hands-on role managing data center hardware: receiving gear, doing RFID scans, tracking servers and network equipment, and handling audits and disposals. Good fit if you have data center experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like keeping inventory tight and accurate.
Logistics Coordinator / Inventory Coordinator
- Employer: KTek Resourcing
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, Data Center)
- Type: Contract (6+ months, W2 only)
- Pay: Not listed
Similar data center focus: track hardware inventory, run RFID scans, manage RMAs and secure disposal, and keep records clean for SOX compliance. Best for someone with data center operations background, asset management tools experience, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs.
Logistics Coordinator ($25/hr W2)
- Employer: Vaspire Technologies Inc.
- Location: Hillsboro, OR (Onsite, Data Center)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $25/hour W2
Day-to-day inventory and logistics for data center hardware: receiving deliveries, organizing the stockroom, tracking servers and parts, and supporting RMAs and decommissioning. Great if you’ve worked in data centers, know fiber cabling basics, and like physical, detail-heavy work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and exact experience needed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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