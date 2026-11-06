🛒 Hillsboro, OH Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Hillsboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to national service companies. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Hillsboro, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00/hour

Work inside grocery stores using your smartphone to collect product data that helps brands improve the shopping experience. Training is provided, no prior experience required, and there are growth opportunities, customizable benefits, and the chance to pick up extra hours.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Hillsboro, OH

Type: Full-time (around 39–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (see posting for details)

Lead a team on the sales floor, coach associates, and help Pro customers find the right building materials. This role is great if you have retail leadership experience, like a fast-paced environment, and want a path into bigger roles at a FORTUNE 100 company.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Hillsboro, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13/hour base + uncapped commission

Employees earn about $16/hour at minimum expectations; top performers earn $30+/hour

Help customers pick the right phones and plans while earning strong commission on your sales. This is a good fit if you’re outgoing, into tech, and want unlimited earning potential, monthly bonuses, and benefits like insurance and a 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.