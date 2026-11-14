All Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun.

But as audiences will soon discover at Theatre in the Grove, getting his hands on one is easier said than done.

The Forest Grove theater is bringing a beloved holiday classic to the stage with “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” running select dates Dec. 4-20 at 2028 Pacific Ave.

Based on the 1983 film that has become a Christmas tradition for generations of families, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie and his determined quest to convince the adults in his life that he’s ready for his dream gift.

Unfortunately for Ralphie, everyone keeps telling him the same thing: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Set during the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical revisits many of the movie’s most memorable moments, from Flick’s ill-fated encounter with a frozen flagpole to Ralphie’s pink bunny suit and, of course, the infamous leg lamp.

Along the way, audiences will encounter schoolyard bullies, holiday mishaps and the Parker family’s unforgettable Christmas dinner.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting duo behind the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” the stage adaptation puts a musical spin on the familiar story while preserving the humor and heart of the original film, according to the theater.

The production is directed by Chris Byrne, with music direction by Alicia Barrett.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, with 2:30 p.m. matinees Dec. 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. The show runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

For tickets and additional information, visit titg.org or contact the box office at 503-342-8084.