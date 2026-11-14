A dozen nonprofit organizations in Washington County will be able to expand their services thanks to grants from the Oregon Community Foundation.

The Oregon Community Foundation has awarded more than $5.3 million in grants to 259 nonprofits across the state. Twelve of those grants will benefit organizations based in Washington County, totaling over a quarter of a million dollars.

“There is so much need in the communities we serve,” said Amy Drake, Oregon Community Foundation senior program officer of community grants. “These nonprofits are trusted local partners doing important work. We encourage anyone inspired by their efforts to support a nonprofit they care about, whether through Oregon Community Foundation or by giving directly to organizations making a difference close to home.”

Beaverton-area groups were awarded the highest amount.

Beaverton

• $25,000 to Alliance for Equity in Montessori Education to hire operations staff.

• $30,000 to Candlelighters for Children with Cancer to expand emergency financial assistance for families of children with cancer.

• $22,800 to Ka Aha Lahui O Olekona, sometimes known as KALO and which aims to build community for native Hawaiians in Oregon, to expand taro distribution.

• $15,000 to LatinX Recovery Center Inc., a nonprofit aimed at promoting equity and education in the Latinx community, to expand behavioral healthcare.

• $25,000 to W.E.S.T. Side Connect, which aims to promote belonging in Washington County, to expand mentorship for Black, Indigenous and Pacific Islander youth locally.

Forest Grove

• $20,000 to FGC Business Network to expand bilingual technical assistance.

Hillsboro

• $25,000 to DAWN Inc, a nonprofit to give humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the war with Russia, to build community for Ukrainians impacted by war and displacement.

• $30,000 to Project Homeless Connect Washington County to hire two part-time front desk specialists.

• $30,000 to Raíces de Bienestar to expand Spanish-language mental health services in Washington and Multnomah counties.

Tigard

• $30,000 to FolkTime Inc., a nonprofit to promote mental health and wellness through peer support, to expand one-on-one support for members of the Oregon Health Plan.

Tualatin

• $15,000 to the Borland Free Clinic to hire a clinic provider.

• $15,000 to Tualatin Riverkeepers to expand paddle trips and habitat restoration work.