North Plains residents will jingle their way through the city to welcome the holidays at the start of December.

The North Plains Events Association is calling on the town to wrap red and green lights around cars, homes and businesses Thursday, Dec. 3, for the city’s annual jingle parade and tree lighting.

An annual tradition now in its 23rd year, the parade lines up at 6 p.m. at the parking area between the medical office and La Lotería Taco Shop, 10355 N.W. Glencoe Road. The procession lasts about 30 minutes.

Community members and organizations are invited to “decorate anything that moves” — including trucks, trailers, motorcycles, bicycles and more. Many residents even rent golf carts to participate.

As the vehicles come to a halt in front of the North Plains Senior Center on Commercial Street, the city will illuminate the community with a tree lighting between 7 and 7:15 p.m. Carolers and refreshments will also be available until around 8 p.m.

Organizers note that Commercial Street will be blocked off between 313th Avenue and Main Street during the event.

In holiday spirit, a panel of judges will examine the decked out vehicles to determine who will receive the “Best Decorated Vehicle” award the night of the parade. Homes and businesses that have lights up by Monday, Nov. 30, will also be judged, with winners announced Friday, Dec. 4.

Participants must have their lights on by 6 p.m. each evening to be judged.

To register for the parade, visit northplainsevents.com/jingle-parade-entry-form.

Those entering the “Best Decorated” contests can sign up at northplainsevents.com/best-decorated-entry-form.