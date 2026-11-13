Students in the Hillsboro and Forest Grove school districts saw mixed results in math, science and English test scores during the 2025-26 school year, while Banks and Gaston reported improvements across all three subjects.

That’s according to the Oregon Department of Education, which released results of the Oregon Statewide Assessments in late September, showing statewide proficiency rates on the rise for the second consecutive year.

Statewide, proficiency increased by 1.4 percentage points in math, 0.8 percentage points in English language arts and 0.6 percentage points in science compared to the previous school year.

Despite those improvements, fewer than half of Oregon students who took the assessments demonstrated proficiency in each of the three subjects.

“These results give us reason to be encouraged, but also reinforce how much more there is to accomplish,” Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams said in a release. “Our responsibility is to understand what is working, support educators and districts in implementing those practices well and stay focused on sustained progress for every student.”

English language arts

While three of the four western Washington County school districts saw improvements in English language arts proficiency, Hillsboro was the only district to report a decline.

The Hillsboro School District saw its proficiency rate dip slightly from 39.1% in 2024-25 to 38.8% in 2025-26, remaining below the statewide average of 43.8%.

Forest Grove, meanwhile, observed a modest increase, with 33.1% of students attaining proficient scores compared to 32.2% the previous year.

Banks saw a more substantial improvement, going from 36.6% proficiency in 2024-25 to 42.2% in 2025-26, bringing the district closer to the statewide average.

Gaston had the highest proficiency rate among the four districts at 48.9%, up from 44.9% during the previous school year. It was the only district of the four to exceed the statewide average in English language arts.

Math

Although all four districts saw improvements in math proficiency, only Banks ranked above the statewide average of 32.9%.

Hillsboro’s math scores barely moved the dial, with its proficiency rate inching up from 29.4% in 2024-25 to 29.5% in 2025-26.

Forest Grove saw a slightly larger increase, rising from 20.4% to 22% during the same period.

In Banks, 33.1% of students demonstrated proficiency in math, compared to 29.5% the previous year — an increase of 3.6 percentage points.

Gaston experienced the largest gain among the four districts, with its proficiency rate climbing from 24.4% to 28.6%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points.

Science

Unlike math and English language arts, science proficiency declined in both the Hillsboro and Forest Grove school districts during the 2025-26 school year.

Hillsboro saw its proficiency rate slip from 26.5% to 25.5%, staying below the statewide average of 30.6%.

Forest Grove experienced a larger drop, falling from 24.9% in 2024-25 to 22.1% in 2025-26.

Banks, on the other hand, saw a notable improvement, with science proficiency climbing from 23.8% to 29.1%.

The most significant increase came from Gaston, where science proficiency jumped from 26.1% in 2024-25 to 35.6% in 2025-26, a gain of 9.5 percentage points.

That improvement put Gaston above the statewide average, making it the only district among the four to surpass the state benchmark in science.