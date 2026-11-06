Hillsboro School District lays out plans as $430M bond nears passage

With its $430 million bond measure headed for passage, the Hillsboro School District is preparing for five years of construction and improvements across its schools.

In a message shared Wednesday, Nov. 4, district officials thanked voters for supporting Measure 34-355, which looks to fund repairs to aging school buildings, safety and security upgrades, expanded extracurricular facilities and other projects throughout the district.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the measure had received 62.2% of the vote in favor and 37.8% opposed, with more than 39,000 ballots counted. Election results will be certified as final by Nov. 30.

Superintendent Travis Reiman credited nearly two years of planning and community involvement for developing the bond package.

“Putting this bond together was no small task, and in fact was the culmination of almost two years of planning, assessing schools’ needs, drafting a package of projects along with help from a variety of constituents and consultants, gathering input from the community and raising awareness,” Reiman said in a release. “It required countless hours of staff and volunteer time, and I am so grateful to all involved.”

Hillsboro school board Chair Katie Rhyne also thanked the community for its support, calling the bond a historic investment in the district.

“We couldn’t have gotten there without the incredibly hard work of our staff, students, families, board, community partners and voters,” Rhyne said.

What the bond will pay for

The $430 million would fund projects at every school and district building over the next five years, with more than half the money, about $226.6 million, going toward repairs and upgrades to roofs, heating and ventilation systems, flooring and other aging infrastructure.

Among the projects identified by the district are replacing a steam boiler installed in 1959 at Poynter Middle School, potentially renovating the cramped kitchen and serving area at R.A. Brown Middle School and addressing a deteriorating roof at Minter Bridge Elementary School.

Another $51.8 million is set aside for extracurriculars, including improvements to Glencoe High School’s deteriorating running track and lighted turf fields for year-round student and community use.

Other allocations include technology and cybersecurity ($58.8 million), support services ($47.9 million), safety and security ($29.6 million) and career and college pathways ($14.3 million).

New leadership and oversight

The district has named longtime Chief Communications Officer Beth Graser as its new capital projects and planning officer, putting her in charge of overseeing the bond-funded work.

Graser, who grew up in Hillsboro, is in her 18th year with the district. Her earlier career included nearly 15 years in the private sector, with positions at Procter & Gamble and Epson Portland Inc.

She has since helped develop three strategic plans, served on the district’s long-range planning committee and managed state grants to expand health care access for students.

“Beth’s ability to move seamlessly from big picture to fine-grain detail, discern what’s most important and understand interdependencies between the physical infrastructure and school operations positions her perfectly to manage this bond,” Reiman said.

Graser will work with district staff and Cornerstone Management Group, a consulting firm that managed the district’s previous three bond programs.

The district also plans to form an oversight committee of 12 to 15 community members to monitor projects and spending.

Officials expect to announce an application process in the coming weeks. Committee members will receive regular updates on projects that are planned, underway or completed, along with financial reports and audit results.

Meanwhile, the district plans to post Graser’s current position in December, with a replacement expected to be selected and brought on board during the winter or early spring.

Residents can follow bond projects at Hillsboro-Bond.org.