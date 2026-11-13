📢 Jefferson College president plans retirement in 2028

Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey has announced she will retire at the end of her current contract on June 30, 2028, after 21 years at the College and 8 years as its eighth and first female president.

The Board of Trustees will conduct a comprehensive search for the next president and says it is focused on a smooth transition.

During Dr. McCaffrey’s leadership, the College:

Invested $5.2 million in the Arnold Campus renovation

in the Built a $3.02 million Veterinary Technology facility in Hillsboro

in Completed a $6 million Fine Arts Center project

project Earned national accreditation for its Early College Program and renewed several key program accreditations

for its and renewed several key program accreditations Saw its Adult Education & Literacy program ranked #1 in Missouri for measurable skill gains

She has also been active in local civic and workforce boards across Jefferson County and the region.