undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jefferson County
📢 Jefferson College president to retire June 30, 2028
11 days ago
📢 Jefferson College president plans retirement in 2028
Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey has announced she will retire at the end of her current contract on June 30, 2028, after 21 years at the College and 8 years as its eighth and first female president.
The Board of Trustees will conduct a comprehensive search for the next president and says it is focused on a smooth transition.
During Dr. McCaffrey’s leadership, the College:
- Invested $5.2 million in the Arnold Campus renovation
- Built a $3.02 million Veterinary Technology facility in Hillsboro
- Completed a $6 million Fine Arts Center project
- Earned national accreditation for its Early College Program and renewed several key program accreditations
- Saw its Adult Education & Literacy program ranked #1 in Missouri for measurable skill gains
She has also been active in local civic and workforce boards across Jefferson County and the region.
More Info: President Dr. Dena McCaffrey Announces Retirement ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.