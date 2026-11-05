🏥 Hillsboro, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Hillsboro’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in long‑term care, schools, and home health. If you’re licensed in Missouri and want steady hours or extra income, these are worth a look.

Employer: Scenic Wellness Nursing & Rehabilitation

Scenic Wellness Nursing & Rehabilitation Location: Hillsboro, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a nursing and rehab setting, focused on daily care like bathing, grooming, and keeping rooms clean and comfortable. Great fit if you have a Missouri CNA license, CPR/BLS, and want steady daytime hours plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care (SHC Education)

Supplemental Health Care (SHC Education) Location: Hillsboro, MO

Type: Full-time, Local contract (13 weeks, 37.5 hrs/week, days)

Pay: **$39.45 – $42.50 per hour + up to $3,000 assignment bonus***

School-based OT role helping K–12 students meet their IEP goals while keeping evenings, weekends, and holidays free. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses, ideal if you have or can get a Missouri OT license and enjoy working with kids.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Hillsboro, MO (home health)

Type: Part-time

Comp Range (FT reference): $78,880 – $118,320 annually (prorated for part-time)

In-home speech therapy role working with adults on speech, language, cognition, voice, and swallowing, with a $5,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates. Best for SLPs with CCC-SLP, a current state license, and CPR, who want flexible hours and strong big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Hillsboro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.