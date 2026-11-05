📅 Trivia Night fundraiser for Jefferson College study abroad

📅 Trivia Night fundraiser for student UK travel

Put your trivia skills to work while helping Jefferson College students travel abroad.

The Jefferson College Global Studies program is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser on Friday, November 13, 2026, in the Fine Arts Center Music Rehearsal Hall at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tables of 8: $120 per table

per table Open to community members, friends, families, and trivia fans

Dress up and decorate your table with themes from UK TV shows, movies, or books

with themes from UK TV shows, movies, or books Best-dressed table wins a UK-themed snack basket

wins a Adult beverages, soda, and water for sale; bring your own food and snacks

Round sponsorships: $100 with logo on screen and verbal thanks during the night

Funds support Global Studies student trips to the United Kingdom.

Register at https://bit.ly/GS-trivia26. Questions or sponsorships: contact Melissa Stephens at 636-481-3309 or mstephe7@jeffco.edu.