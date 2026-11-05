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📅 Trivia Night fundraiser for Jefferson College study abroad

3 days ago
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📅 Trivia Night fundraiser for student UK travel

Put your trivia skills to work while helping Jefferson College students travel abroad.

The Jefferson College Global Studies program is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser on Friday, November 13, 2026, in the Fine Arts Center Music Rehearsal Hall at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m.

  • Tables of 8: $120 per table
  • Open to community members, friends, families, and trivia fans
  • Dress up and decorate your table with themes from UK TV shows, movies, or books
  • Best-dressed table wins a UK-themed snack basket
  • Adult beverages, soda, and water for sale; bring your own food and snacks
  • Round sponsorships: $100 with logo on screen and verbal thanks during the night

Funds support Global Studies student trips to the United Kingdom.

Register at https://bit.ly/GS-trivia26. Questions or sponsorships: contact Melissa Stephens at 636-481-3309 or mstephe7@jeffco.edu.

More Info: Global Studies Trivia Night, 11/13 - Jefferson Col...

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