Hilliard’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants, hotels, and care centers all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people feel welcome, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus pay and benefits)

Lead the whole restaurant operation, from hiring and training to guest experience and profit growth. This role is ideal if you’ve managed a restaurant before and want a bigger leadership spot with paid time off, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000+ plus benefits

Run the housekeeping team to keep guest rooms and public spaces spotless and welcoming. Good fit if you’re organized, like leading a crew, and want career growth, full healthcare, PTO/holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food discounts.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Norwich Springs Health Campus

Location: 4680 Library Way, Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay with quarterly increases)

Support the kitchen and dining room so residents enjoy safe, tasty meals in a clean space. Great entry role if you want steady work in long-term care with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and 401(k) with match.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.