Hilliard has some solid office roles right now, especially if you like being the organized, friendly face that keeps things running smoothly.

Employer: EyeCare Partners

EyeCare Partners Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see at a busy eye care office. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, phones, payments, and insurance details while keeping the schedule on track.

Employer: Robert Half (staffing for a client)

(staffing for a client) Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like details and paperwork. You’ll manage contracts from start to finish, help with billing and compliance, and work closely with project and accounting teams.

Employer: Osborn General Dentistry

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week, Mon–Thu)

Salary: $20–$23/hour

Four-day workweek with steady hours at a local dental office. You’ll greet patients, run the front desk, handle phones, payments, and insurance, with PTO, paid holidays, dental, and 401(k) with 3% match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.