undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Hilliard, OH Admin Jobs With Multiple Front Desk Openings
Hilliard has some solid office roles right now, especially if you like being the organized, friendly face that keeps things running smoothly.
Front Office Specialist
- Employer: EyeCare Partners
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first smile patients see at a busy eye care office. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, phones, payments, and insurance details while keeping the schedule on track.
Contract Administrator
- Employer: Robert Half (staffing for a client)
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like details and paperwork. You’ll manage contracts from start to finish, help with billing and compliance, and work closely with project and accounting teams.
Dental Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: Osborn General Dentistry
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week, Mon–Thu)
- Salary: $20–$23/hour
Four-day workweek with steady hours at a local dental office. You’ll greet patients, run the front desk, handle phones, payments, and insurance, with PTO, paid holidays, dental, and 401(k) with 3% match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.