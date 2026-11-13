Stanley Insurance Group is urging Hilliard retailers to review their property coverage before holiday shelves fill up, because many policies are set on average stock levels and may not fully cover higher holiday inventory. The agency offers a guide on Business Owner’s Policies, peak season endorsements for seasonal stock spikes, landlord requirements for Certificates of Insurance, and add-on options, and invites business owners to call (614) 876-1224 to discuss coverage with Amy and the Commercial Lines team.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Stanley Insurance Group