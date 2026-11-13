Hilliard’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to pediatrics to holistic wellness. If you like working directly with patients, there’s a nice mix of schedules and settings here.

Employer: National Church Residences (Harmony Trace)

National Church Residences (Harmony Trace) Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time , 12-hour nights (6p–6a)

, 12-hour nights (6p–6a) Salary: Not listed

Work in an assisted living community helping seniors with daily living, mobility, hygiene, and restorative care. You’ll support nurses, document in the EMR, and get access to a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Part-time , 16 hrs/week, evenings, every 3rd weekend + holidays

, 16 hrs/week, evenings, every 3rd weekend + holidays Salary: $19.10/hr base + shift differentials, benefits eligible

Evening role in pediatric urgent care taking vitals, helping with procedures, stocking rooms, and doing light clerical work under RN supervision. Requires CNA (or equivalent), CPR, and recent hospital patient-care experience.

Employer: 614 Chiropractic

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time , in-office, Mon–Thu only

, in-office, Mon–Thu only Salary: From $22.75/hr

Hands-on role in a busy holistic chiropractic office—greeting and checking in patients, assisting with direct patient care, scheduling, and basic insurance/admin tasks. No chiropractic experience needed; includes health insurance (after 90 days), bonuses, paid trips to seminars, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.