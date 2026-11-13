Hilliard’s retail scene is busy right now, with options whether you like steady in‑store work, leadership, or being on the road. Here are several solid customer-facing jobs hiring in and around Hilliard, OH.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Hilliard, OH

Hilliard, OH Pay: $14.00/hour

Type: Full-time

In-store role setting up displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory so products look great and are easy to find. No experience needed, paid training, and benefits with room to grow.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Based in Hilliard, OH (regular travel, including overnight)

Based in Hilliard, OH (regular travel, including overnight) Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Daytime travel role building displays and resetting shelves in different stores, sometimes 50%+ on the road with paid travel and hotel stays. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits plus growth opportunities.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Hilliard, OH

Hilliard, OH Pay: $14.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Another local merchandiser opening doing display builds, product rotation, and basic inventory work. Training is provided, extra hours may be available, and there are customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Hilliard, OH

Hilliard, OH Pay: Not listed ( +$1.50/hour for 10pm–6am shifts)

Not listed ( for shifts) Type: Full-time

Lead a busy convenience store team, help with food service, merchandising, and keeping the store running smoothly. Offers quarterly bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, employee stock ownership, tuition help, and full medical/vision/dental.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity MidOhio

Location: Hilliard, OH

Hilliard, OH Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Hands-on retail/warehouse role in a nonprofit home improvement thrift store—help unload donations, price items, run the register, and support volunteers. Great if you like physical work, customer service, and supporting a mission-driven organization.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.