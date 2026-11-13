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🛒 Hilliard, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Local & Traveling Roles
Hilliard’s retail scene is busy right now, with options whether you like steady in‑store work, leadership, or being on the road. Here are several solid customer-facing jobs hiring in and around Hilliard, OH.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Pay: $14.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
In-store role setting up displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory so products look great and are easy to find. No experience needed, paid training, and benefits with room to grow.
Traveling Retail Merchandiser - Daytime
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company
- Location: Based in Hilliard, OH (regular travel, including overnight)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Daytime travel role building displays and resetting shelves in different stores, sometimes 50%+ on the road with paid travel and hotel stays. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits plus growth opportunities.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Pay: $14.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Another local merchandiser opening doing display builds, product rotation, and basic inventory work. Training is provided, extra hours may be available, and there are customizable benefits for eligible teammates.
Store Supervisor - #709
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Pay: Not listed (+$1.50/hour for 10pm–6am shifts)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a busy convenience store team, help with food service, merchandising, and keeping the store running smoothly. Offers quarterly bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, employee stock ownership, tuition help, and full medical/vision/dental.
ReStore Team Member Part-Time - Hilliard, OH
- Employer: Habitat for Humanity MidOhio
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on retail/warehouse role in a nonprofit home improvement thrift store—help unload donations, price items, run the register, and support volunteers. Great if you like physical work, customer service, and supporting a mission-driven organization.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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