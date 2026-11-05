🏥 Hilliard, Ohio Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Senior Care Roles

Hilliard’s senior care scene is busy right now. If you like helping older adults live with dignity and comfort, there are several solid options open nearby.

Employer: Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care (Spectrum Retirement Communities)

Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care (Spectrum Retirement Communities) Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports residents with daily tasks like bathing, grooming, and getting to meals and activities. Full-time team members are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, and Daily Pay, plus discounts through Perk Spot.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time, Overnight shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on care as the day shift role, but overnights (NOC). You’ll help with ADLs, respond to emergency calls, and follow care plans. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and discounts.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another full-time Resident Assistant opening with similar duties: helping residents with ADLs, vital signs, and safe transport around the community. Comes with the same full-time benefits package and a focus on compassionate, respectful care.

Employer: National Church Residences

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: PRN / Part-time, 12-hour day shifts (6a–6p)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re a licensed LPN wanting flexible hours. You’ll supervise and provide nursing care, pass meds, complete assessments, lead aides, and help build care plans while staying compliant with state and federal rules.

Employer: Arrow Senior Living – Carriage Court

Location: 3570 Heritage Club Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026

Type: Part-time, 12-hour day shifts (7am–7pm, rotating weekly)

Salary: $21 – $24.50 per hour

You’ll handle medication administration, keep carts and records in order, and help with ADLs. Part-time staff can earn PTO, tuition reimbursement, meal each shift, Daily Pay, and referral bonuses, with 401(k) match and full benefits for those who qualify.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.