🍽️ Hilliard Food & Coffee Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hilliard’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Perks: Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO (with requirements), 401(k) with match, fitness and therapy programs, holiday closures (varies by location)

If you like a fast, upbeat restaurant and talking with people, this role covers drive-thru, dining room, and general restaurant help. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: True Connection Communities (senior living community)

(senior living community) Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Part-time

Typical Shift: 11:00am – 7:00pm (may vary)

This back-of-house role keeps dishes, pots, pans, and dining areas clean for residents. Good for someone who likes steady, physical work and doesn’t mind being on their feet and lifting up to 20 lbs.

Employer: BIGGBY Coffee Hilliard

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week for PT)

Full-time or Part-time (about for PT) Pay: $13.00 – $16.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, growth and leadership opportunities

Perfect if you love coffee and people. You’ll make drinks and food, keep the shop tidy, and chat with regulars. Weekend availability is required, and they’ll train you even if you’ve never been a barista.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.