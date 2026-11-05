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Hilliard
🍽️ Hilliard Food & Coffee Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Hilliard’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate – Closing Shift (Raising Cane’s)
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $14.00/hour, with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year
- Perks: Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO (with requirements), 401(k) with match, fitness and therapy programs, holiday closures (varies by location)
If you like a fast, upbeat restaurant and talking with people, this role covers drive-thru, dining room, and general restaurant help. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
Utility Worker (Dishwasher) – Part Time
- Employer: True Connection Communities (senior living community)
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Typical Shift: 11:00am – 7:00pm (may vary)
This back-of-house role keeps dishes, pots, pans, and dining areas clean for residents. Good for someone who likes steady, physical work and doesn’t mind being on their feet and lifting up to 20 lbs.
Barista
- Employer: BIGGBY Coffee Hilliard
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week for PT)
- Pay: $13.00 – $16.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, growth and leadership opportunities
Perfect if you love coffee and people. You’ll make drinks and food, keep the shop tidy, and chat with regulars. Weekend availability is required, and they’ll train you even if you’ve never been a barista.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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