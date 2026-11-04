🏗️ Hilliard, OH Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hilliard’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in controls, automation, and precision calibration. If you like solving technical problems and working with your hands (and brain), these are worth a look.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder Location: Hilliard, OH (role supports Northwest Ohio, offices in Defiance or Perrysburg, OH )

(role supports Northwest Ohio, offices in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,986–$115,531 per year

Design and troubleshoot electrical, instrumentation, and control systems for water and wastewater treatment projects. You’ll work with PLCs, SCADA, and AutoCAD Electrical on critical infrastructure, with field visits and close client interaction.

Employer: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS)

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical and automation projects that support ADS manufacturing, from panel design and PLC/HMI programming to startup and plant support. Good fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing controls and like a mix of design, hands-on work, and some travel.

Employer: Technical Maintenance, Inc. (TMI Calibration)

Location: Hilliard, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40–50 hrs/week

Pay: $24–$28 per hour

Calibrate precision tools and instruments (calipers, micrometers, gauges, torque devices) and create calibration reports to ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Great for detail-oriented techs with mechanical/pressure/torque calibration experience who want steady weekday hours and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or a quick “apply” button.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.