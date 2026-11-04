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🏗️ Hilliard, OH Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings
Hilliard’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in controls, automation, and precision calibration. If you like solving technical problems and working with your hands (and brain), these are worth a look.
Lead Electrical Controls Engineer
- Employer: Kleinfelder
- Location: Hilliard, OH (role supports Northwest Ohio, offices in Defiance or Perrysburg, OH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,986–$115,531 per year
Design and troubleshoot electrical, instrumentation, and control systems for water and wastewater treatment projects. You’ll work with PLCs, SCADA, and AutoCAD Electrical on critical infrastructure, with field visits and close client interaction.
Controls Engineer
- Employer: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS)
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead electrical and automation projects that support ADS manufacturing, from panel design and PLC/HMI programming to startup and plant support. Good fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing controls and like a mix of design, hands-on work, and some travel.
Mechanical Calibration Technician
- Employer: Technical Maintenance, Inc. (TMI Calibration)
- Location: Hilliard, OH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40–50 hrs/week
- Pay: $24–$28 per hour
Calibrate precision tools and instruments (calipers, micrometers, gauges, torque devices) and create calibration reports to ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Great for detail-oriented techs with mechanical/pressure/torque calibration experience who want steady weekday hours and full benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or a quick “apply” button.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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