Highlands Ranch has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from grocery deli work to sit-down dining and fast-casual spots. Good mix of entry-level roles and jobs with solid benefits.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Modern Market)

Thrive Restaurant Group (Modern Market) Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (emphasizes “living wages”)

Fast-casual, scratch kitchen with a focus on healthy food and friendly service. No experience needed—they’ll train you, and you get free meals on full shifts, a 20% discount off-shift, and access to a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: King Soopers

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the bakery and deli, preparing food, slicing, packaging, and helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you like a busy grocery setting and want to build customer service and food prep skills; food handler’s permit required after hire.

Employer: Vi at Highlands Ranch

Location: 2850 Classic Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Type: Other (server role in a senior living community)

Other (server role in a senior living community) Pay Range: $20.00 – $21.92/hour

Dining room server in a luxury senior living community, handling table service, events, and private parties. Comes with competitive pay, exceptional benefits, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement; application window is expected to close about 30 days from posting.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.